Two teenagers charged with shooting into home of target on Glover Street, Middletown; suspects also involved in separate shooting incident in March

Middletown shooting suspects : Two teenagers charged with shooting into home on Glover Street, Middletown; suspects identified and charged with separate shooting from March

According to Middletown police, two local teenagers were recently charged with shooting into a home on Glover Street in February. The suspects, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were identified and previously charged in a separate shooting from March and released on $250,000 bonds. The first shooting occurred on February 19 and multiple shots were fired into a home, which had several occupants at the time. Police believe that one of the residents was targeted in the shooting. The suspects then fled in a stolen motor vehicle. Another shooting took place on March 25, where several rounds were fired from two different weapons from a moving vehicle into another moving vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen dark-colored SUV. Detectives from the police department’s Major Investigations Unit identified the suspects as the two teenagers. Both teens were taken into custody and their cases were transferred to adult court, where they were issued $250,000 bonds. The department continued investigating the incidents and found that the teens were also suspects in the February shooting. The juveniles were found on May 15 and taken into custody again. Their cases were transferred to adult court, where they were issued $100,000 bonds. Police are investigating whether the two juveniles were involved in other shootings in and around the city.

News Source : Liz Hardaway

