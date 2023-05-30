Two teenagers, Jimmy Bowie and Ben Grahame, killed in head-on collision in rural Queensland

Jimmy Bowie, victim of Birnam crash : Two teenagers killed in head-on crash on Queensland road

Two teenagers have tragically died in a two-vehicle collision on a rural road in Queensland. The accident occurred on Beaudesert Beenleigh Rd at Birnam, south of Brisbane, on Sunday evening. Jimmy Bowie and Ben Grahame, both aged 17, were driving in opposite directions at the time of the head-on collision and died at the scene. Bowie, who was a senior at McAuley College in Beaudesert and from Palen Creek, has been described as a “beautiful boy” by his friends. Grahame, from Ormeau, had just started an apprenticeship and was remembered as a kind and smart young man. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Read Full story : Gold Coast and Scenic Rim communities grieve as 17-year-old boys travelling in opposite directions killed in Birnam collision /

News Source : Dominique Tassell

Gold Coast road safety Scenic Rim accident prevention Birnam collision investigation Teenage driving awareness Fatal car crash awareness