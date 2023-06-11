Two teenagers killed and two others injured in Sweden shooting incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Saturday, a shooting in Stockholm resulted in the death of two 15-year-old teenagers, with two others injured. The incident occurred at the Farsta shopping center, and one of the youths died at the scene, while the other passed away after being taken to hospital. The police have arrested two suspects, both men in their 20s, and have seized the vehicle they were in, which contained the automatic weapons used in the attack. Investigations are ongoing, with roadblocks in place, and the subway exit nearby has been closed. The incident follows two other shootings in the greater Stockholm area on Friday, which left three people injured. Sweden has been struggling to combat the rise in shootings, primarily caused by gang conflicts and drug trafficking, with 391 shootings and 62 fatalities recorded in 2022, and 45 deaths in 2021, according to Swedish Police statistics.

