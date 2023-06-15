Two truck drivers killed in Rohtak district collision

Rohtak truck collision victims : Two truck drivers killed in Rohtak collision; conductors injured

On Wednesday, in Rohtak district near the Sampla township, two truck drivers lost their lives and their conductors sustained injuries after their trucks collided. An image of the accident scene can be seen at https://englishtribuneimages.blob.core.windows.net/gallary-content/2023/6/2023_6$largeimg_93859629.jpg.

News Source : The Tribune India

