Two visitors die in separate ocean incidents; Barbara Bentrup and Charles Yanez identified as victims

Hawaii Island police have reported that two visitors died separately in ocean-related incidents within a 24-hour period this week. The first incident occurred on Wednesday night at Keauhou Bay when a group disembarked a tour boat to go snorkeling around 5:45 p.m. and a woman began experiencing breathing difficulties about two hours later. Despite the efforts of staff and medics, the woman, identified as 62-year-old Barbara Bentrup of St. Louis, Missouri, could not be revived and was declared dead. The next day, at around 11:35 a.m., authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive man who was pulled from waters at Kaunaoa Bay in South Kohala. A lifeguard found the man face-down in the ocean, pulled him to shore, and began CPR before medics took over. The man, identified as 68-year-old Charles Yanez of Katy, Texas, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Autopsies have been ordered to establish the exact cause of death for each victim, with no evidence of foul play suspected in either case. Anyone with further information is urged to call (808) 935-3311.

