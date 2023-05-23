Two women and a dog killed in Arlington fire caused by unattended recreational fire

Arlington fire victims : Two women and a dog killed in Arlington residential fire caused by unattended recreational fire

According to a news release by the Arlington Fire Department, a fire that occurred on Sunday night in a residential area on Shorewood Drive resulted in the deaths of two women and a dog. The fire was caused by a recreational fire that had been left unattended outside the home. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a shed that had been converted into a living space by the two women and dog ablaze. Unfortunately, the 67-year-old and 30-year-old women, as well as their dog, were already dead when rescue workers arrived. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the names of the deceased. The initial call to 911 reported gunshots, and police arrived to secure the area before the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire. Although the fire was initially considered a one-alarm incident, second-alarm units were cancelled en route.

News Source : James Hartley

