Two Women Fatally Shot in RK Puram, Delhi: Latest Delhi News today.

In southwest Delhi’s R K Puram, two sisters were killed by an unknown group of attackers early on Sunday. The argument over a loan provided by their brother led to the incident. The police received a call at 4:40 am from RK Puram police station, informing them that the caller’s sisters had been shot. The primary suspect and his accomplice have been apprehended, according to Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (south-west).

