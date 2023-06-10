Two Women Found Dead in Trapper Creek, Including Suspect Sunday Powers

Sunday Powers : Two women found dead in Alaska; Sunday Powers and Kami Clark believed to be murder victims

Last week, two women were discovered dead in the Trapper Creek area of Alaska. One of the women, Sunday Powers, had been reported missing the week prior, and her disappearance was initially deemed suspicious due to a 911 call she made before her disappearance. Alaska State Troopers began searching along the Parks Highway, where Powers was believed to have been traveling from the Wasilla and Palmer area to Fairbanks. On June 2nd, Powers’ vehicle was found in the Trapper Creek area, and both she and 34-year-old Kami Clark were found dead. Authorities suspect that the women were murdered based on evidence found at the scene. According to a spokesperson for the troopers, the investigators do not believe that the killings were random. The troopers have asked anyone with information to contact them at 907-352-5401 or submit an anonymous tip online or through the AKTips smartphone app. (Correction: Sunday Powers was 30 years old, not 31 as previously reported.)

Read Full story : 2 women found dead near Trapper Creek were murdered, troopers say /

News Source : Anchorage Daily News, Alaska

Trapper Creek Murders Alaskan Double Homicide Trooper Investigation of Women’s Deaths Suspects in Trapper Creek Killings Cold Case Murder in Alaska