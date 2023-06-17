Two Women Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Hwy 90, San Antonio Police Report

wrong-way crash on Hwy 90 including victim name : Two Women Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Hwy 90 in San Antonio

Two women were killed in a wrong-way crash on Hwy 90 early Saturday, June 17, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The driver of a Cadillac sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on Hwy 90 near Loop 1604 around 12:30 a.m. when she collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a woman. Both drivers were unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and had to be cut out of their vehicles. They were transported to a local hospital where they both succumbed to their injuries. The SAPD did not disclose the reason for the Cadillac driver’s wrong-way driving. The identities of both drivers have not been released yet.

News Source : Katy Barber

Wrong-way driver accident Head-on collision San Antonio Fatal car crash San Antonio Traffic safety San Antonio Wrong-way driving prevention