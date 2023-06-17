“Two women killed, one injured in Odisha truck accident: Brajalaxmi Rao and Rajeswari Behia identified as victims”

“Coal-laden truck accident in Koraput leaves two women dead” : Two women killed by coal-laden truck in Koraput, Odisha

Two women were killed and another was injured in Koraput district in Odisha after they were crushed under a truck carrying coal, as per police reports on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday evening near Power House Chhack near Bariniput under Jeypore Sadar police limits. The deceased have been identified as Brajalaxmi Rao and Rajeswari Behia, both residents of Tikira Street of Koraput. The trio was on their way to Koraput from Jeypore on a scooter when the truck flipped and fell on them around 5.30 pm. Despite being rushed to the district headquarters hospital, two of them were declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case and investigation is ongoing. This report has been auto-generated from PTI news service and ThePrint takes no responsibility for its content.

News Source : PTI

Odisha road accident Women killed Fatal road accidents Road safety measures Traffic regulations