“Two women, Shah Jahan and Shenaz Akhter, die in accident”

Shah Jahan and Shenaz Akhter – Victims of the Accident.

According to the police, two female passengers in the vehicle involved in the accident lost their lives on the spot. Their names were Shah Jahan and Shenaz Akhter, and they were wives of Mohammad Nazir and Mohammad Altaf Shah, respectively. The injured individuals have been identified as Ayoub Shah (son of Nabi Shah), Akbar Shah (son of Mehandi Shah), and a ten-month-old baby girl. They have been transferred from CHC Kandi to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri for treatment, as their condition is deemed critical.

News Source : Sumit Bhargav

