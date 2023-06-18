“Two women shot dead in Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti area; Pinky and Jyoti identified as victims”

“Pinky and Jyoti – victims of Delhi shooting incident” : “Two women shot dead in Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti, Pinky and Jyoti identified as victims”

In Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram station limits, two unidentified assailants shot and killed two women on Sunday. Upon receiving the news, local police promptly arrived at the scene and discovered the two women’s corpses. The deceased individuals have been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), and their bodies have been transferred to SJ Hospital. According to ANI, the police believe that the incident is related to a monetary settlement. The police official stated that the attackers were likely looking for the victim’s brother, but they ended up shooting the two girls when they couldn’t find him. However, a thorough investigation is required to determine the exact cause. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the DCP South West, Delhi, Manoj C, has stated that the investigation is ongoing.

