Two women shot dead in Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti; Pinky and Jyoti identified as victims

Victim name: Pinky and Jyoti; Focus keyword: Delhi shooting case : Two women shot dead in Delhi; Pinky and Jyoti identified as victims

Unidentified men shot and killed two women, Pinky and Jyoti, in Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram. The police suspects that the case is related to a money settlement. According to the police, the assailants were primarily looking for the victims’ brother, but shot the two girls when they couldn’t find him. The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC, and further investigations are underway, as stated by Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi.

Read Full story : 2 women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi’s RK Puram /

News Source : India Today Video Desk

RK Puram shooting Unidentified assailants in Delhi Women killed in RK Puram Delhi crime news Police investigation in RK Puram shooting