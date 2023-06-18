Pinky and Jyoti (victims) : Two women shot dead in Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti; suspects apprehended

Two women were fatally shot in Ambedkar Basti in RK Puram, New Delhi. Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were critically injured in the attack and later died from their injuries. The police were alerted to the incident at 4:00 am and are investigating the motive behind the shooting. Initial reports suggest that the attack was related to a financial dispute, and the assailants targeted the victims’ brother, who is allegedly involved in a money matter. The family has accused a prominent figure known for his participation in gambling and betting in the nearby KD Colony of orchestrating the attack, although the police have yet to take action against him. Three suspects, Deva, Arjun, and Michael, have been arrested by the Delhi Police, and Deva, who is thought to have called the assailants from KD Colony, has been taken into custody for questioning. The father of the victims made shocking claims, alleging that a group of at least 35 attackers arrived in the morning and forcefully entered their home, leading to the shooting of his daughters. The women were taken to SJ Hospital for treatment but died from their injuries.

News Source : Digital Desk

