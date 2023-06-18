Two Women Shot Dead in Delhi’s R K Puram, Pinky and Jyoti Identified as Victims

Pinky and Jyoti – victims in R K Puram shooting incident : Two women shot dead in Delhi, Pinky and Jyoti identified as victims

Assailants allegedly shot and killed two women in R K Puram area of southwest Delhi early Sunday morning. The victims' brother called the police around 4:40 am, reporting that his sisters had been shot in Ambedkar Basti. The police arrived at the scene and transported the women to SJ Hospital, where they later died. The deceased were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29). The police believe that the assailants were after the victims' brother and that the motive behind the incident was a monetary dispute. The main accused and his associate were arrested in connection with the incident. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Press Trust of India

