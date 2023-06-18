Pinky and Jyoti – Delhi shooting victims : Two women shot dead in Delhi’s RK Puram, Pinky and Jyoti identified as victims

Unidentified attackers shot and killed two women in Delhi’s RK Puram on Sunday morning, according to police. Despite being taken to the hospital, both victims, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), succumbed to their injuries. The girls’ brother alerted police around 4:40 am after finding them severely injured in their Ambedkar Basti home. While initial investigations suggest the case may be related to a financial settlement, the exact motive remains unclear. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the LG for the attack, stating that the people of Delhi are feeling increasingly unsafe.

Read Full story : Two women shot dead in Delhi; Kejriwal hits out at LG over law and order situation

