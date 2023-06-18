Two women shot dead in R K Puram area; Pinky and Jyoti identified as victims: Delhi police

“R K Puram shooting: Pinky and Jyoti identified as victims in alleged monetary dispute” : Two women shot dead in Delhi’s R K Puram; Pinky and Jyoti identified as victims

Two women, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were reportedly shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning in the R K Puram area of southwest Delhi. The victims’ brother called the police at around 4.40 am to report the incident. The police arrived at the scene and found the women had been shot. They were taken to SJ hospital but died from their injuries. The motive for the attack appears to be a monetary dispute and the police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code. The suspects are currently being sought. This report was auto-generated from PTI news service and ThePrint takes no responsibility for its content.

Read Full story : Two women shot dead in southwest Delhi – ThePrint – /

News Source : PTI

Southwest Delhi shootings Delhi crime news Women killed in Delhi Delhi homicide investigation Delhi police updates