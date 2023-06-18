Two women shot dead in R K Puram, Delhi; suspects at large

Two women shot dead in R K Puram, Delhi; suspects at large

Posted on June 18, 2023

“R K Puram shooting” : “Two women shot dead in Delhi’s R K Puram area; suspects at large”

According to the police, in the early hours of Sunday morning, unidentified attackers reportedly shot and killed two women in R K Puram area of southwest Delhi. A picture of the area has been provided above.

News Source : The Tribune India

