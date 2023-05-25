Two Woonsocket residents facing charges after 7-year-old boy shot with BB gun, Ann Marie Doyon and Paul Marcheterre arrested

Paul Marcheterre : Two residents arrested after 7-year-old boy shot with BB gun in Woonsocket, Ann Marie Doyon and Paul Marcheterre arrested

Two residents of Woonsocket are facing charges after a 7-year-old boy was shot with a BB gun for misbehaving. A neighbor called for help after noticing the injured child, and officers arrived at the scene. The boy’s mother, Ann Marie Doyon, told officers her cousin, Paul Marcheterre, had shot her son. Marcheterre admitted to shooting the boy but claimed it was a plastic BB and the child wasn’t seriously injured. Police Chief Thomas Oates stressed that weapons should never be used for disciplinary purposes and described the incident as disturbing. Marcheterre was charged with second-degree child abuse and felony assault, while Doyon was charged with child neglect, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice.

Read Full story : Police: 7-year-old shot with BB gun for arguing with brother /

News Source : Sarah Doiron,Shiina LoSciuto

Child safety BB gun injuries Family conflict resolution Parental supervision Gun safety education