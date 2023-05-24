“Two workers killed in home construction collapse during storm in Conroe, Texas”

“Conroe construction collapse victims” : Two killed in Conroe home collapse during storm, seven injured victims taken to hospital

During strong storms in the Conroe area north of Houston, a home under construction collapsed, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries on Tuesday afternoon. Although the collapse occurred after 3 p.m. in the Ladera Creek area, Conroe Assistant Fire Chief Mike Legoudes confirmed that two workers died and seven others were hospitalized. The condition of the injured is not yet known. While Conroe Fire Chief Ken Kreger did not confirm if the collapse was due to the storms, his department received the call right after the storms had passed. The series of storms triggered warnings in the region of incoming tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. Additionally, storm damage was reported in Huntsville, north of Conroe. As of Tuesday evening, Poweroutage.us reported that more than 18,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County, where Conroe is located, and neighboring Walker County, where Huntsville is located.

News Source : https://www.nbc11news.com

