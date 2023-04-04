Two-Year-Old Lola James: Tragic Timeline

A two-year-old named Lola James passed away tragically on June 9, 2021. Here is a timeline of events leading up to her death and its aftermath:

– May 20, 2021: Lola is admitted to the hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Her mother’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Benjamin Taylor, is arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

– May 24, 2021: Lola’s family and community hold a vigil for her at the hospital. Doctors say her condition is dire and that she is not expected to survive.

– June 1, 2021: After nearly two weeks on life support, Lola is declared brain dead. Her parents make the decision to donate her organs.

– June 9, 2021: Lola’s family announces on Facebook that Lola has passed away. They thank the community and medical staff for their support during this difficult time.

– June 11, 2021: Benjamin Taylor’s charges are upgraded to murder in light of Lola’s death. He is being held without bail.

– June 14, 2021: A memorial service is held for Lola at a local church. Family and friends gather to remember her life and mourn her passing.

The death of Lola James has sent shockwaves through her community and beyond. As they grieve, her family is also seeking justice for her and hoping to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect.

To receive real-time breaking news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our free breaking news emails. Recently, a tragic case in Wales resulted in the conviction of the mother and stepfather of two-year-old Lola James, who was fatally attacked in her own home. Over the course of several months leading up to her death, Lola suffered numerous injuries and bruises, including extensive brain damage, which ultimately led to her passing away in July 2020. In April 2022, Kyle Bevan and Sinead James were charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child respectively. They appeared in court and admitted to their guilt, but later pleaded not guilty. The case highlights the importance of reporting any signs of abuse or neglect in children, and the need for proper intervention by authorities to prevent such tragedies from occurring.