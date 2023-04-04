Two-year-old Lola James’s Fatal Timeline

The timeline of events in the tragic death of two-year-old Lola James is as follows:

– September 2019: Lola’s father, Rowan Baxter, separates from her mother, Hannah Clarke. However, he still has regular access to their children, including Lola.

– January 2020: Baxter sets fire to the car in which Hannah and the children are sitting, while they’re on their way to school. All three children, as well as Hannah, die from their injuries. Baxter douses himself in petrol and also dies at the scene.

– Investigations reveal that Hannah had left Baxter due to his controlling, abusive behavior towards her. She had documented instances of violence and intimidation from Baxter, including threatening to harm their children.

– Prior to the incident, Baxter had shared posts on social media condemning Hannah for leaving him, and blaming her for his problems.

– The incident sparks national conversation in Australia about domestic violence, and the need for improved support for victims.

Rewritten: In September 2019, Lola James’ father Rowan Baxter separated from her mother, Hannah Clarke, however, he still had access to their children. On January 2020, Baxter set fire to the car which Hannah and the children were traveling in, resulting in the death of all three children and Hannah. The investigation shows that Hannah left Baxter due to his abusive behavior towards her, which included documented instances of violence and intimidation. Prior to the incident, Baxter shared social media posts blaming Hannah for his problems. The tragedy created a national discussion in Australia about domestic violence and the necessity of increased support for victims.

Lola James suffered 101 bruises and scratches to her body, as well as damage to both her eyes and extensive brain damage which ultimately led to her death four days later on July 21, 2020. Her tragic death led to a trial at Swansea Crown Court where Kyle Bevan, 31, was found guilty of her murder while Sinead James, 30, was found guilty of causing or allowing her death.

The events leading up to and beyond her death are troubling and heartbreaking. Lola was born on September 30, 2017, and in February 2020, Bevan and James began their relationship online. Bevan moved in with James and her children in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, the day after they met and remained in the household throughout the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April 2020, Facebook messages between Bevan and James revealed that Lola suffered a “bloodied nose” while in Bevan’s care when James was in a different room. Further messages between the couple showed Lola suffered a grazed chin and a cut lip, with Bevan blaming her injuries on falling over or falling from her bed while he was in her room.

On May 14, 2020, Bevan allegedly used a hammer to smash up parts of the house and tried headbutting James, causing her to flee with the children and take them to a friend’s house. The next day, Bevan apologized for his behavior, admitting that he felt like “a monster.”

On July 5, 2020, a friend of James noticed bruises on Lola’s legs while in the park, and on July 9, 2020, Lola sustained an injury to the bridge of her nose, causing her eyes to appear bruised. Bevan claimed that Lola fell off the sofa and hit her head on the coffee table.

On July 16, 2020, James went to bed leaving Lola downstairs with Bevan. A few minutes after midnight, James heard a bang and a scream and found Bevan comforting Lola in her bedroom. He told her Lola had hit her head but said he was dealing with it, and James went back to bed. At 4:26 am on July 17, 2020, Bevan took pictures of Lola’s injuries, and at around 6:32 am, he began searching the internet for information about babies sustaining head impacts.

At 6:40 am, Bevan called his mother Alison Bevan, who is a non-medically trained healthcare support worker, because he was unable to make the call himself, and showed her pictures of a severely injured Lola. At 7:28 am, nearly an hour after the internet searches, Bevan asked his mother to call an ambulance, claiming he had already told James to call for help.

Emergency services received a 999 call from Ms. Bevan at 7:29 am, and paramedics arrived at the scene at around 7:34 am. Lola was unconscious but alive and was transferred to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest before being transferred again to University Hospital Wales (UHW) in Cardiff. At UHW, consultant community paediatrician Dr. Nia John noted 101 surface injuries to Lola’s body, swelling to her head, eyes and lips, and bleeding from her ears, which are all highly suspicious and possibly non-accidental injuries. Lola died on July 21, 2020, as a result of her injuries.

The events leading up to and beyond Lola’s death are heart-wrenching and devastating, highlighting the importance of protecting vulnerable children from harm. Bevan and James were rearrested and charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. They pleaded not guilty at trial, which began on March 7, 2023.