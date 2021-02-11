Ty Scroggins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Coach Ty Scroggins has Died.

Coach Ty Scroggins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

The Pikeville Family is deeply saddened by the news of Coach Ty Scroggins’ passing. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, the Central & DeSales communities, & all of Kentucky High School Football. The Bluegrass has lost a true coaching legend. Rest in Peace, Coach. pic.twitter.com/zYG1l0pbMJ

PHS Panther Football @PikevilleHSFB The Pikeville Family is deeply saddened by the news of Coach Ty Scroggins’ passing. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, the Central & DeSales communities, & all of Kentucky High School Football. The Bluegrass has lost a true coaching legend. Rest in Peace, Coach.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.