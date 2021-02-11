Ty Scroggins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Coach Ty Scroggins has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Coach Ty Scroggins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
The Pikeville Family is deeply saddened by the news of Coach Ty Scroggins’ passing. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, the Central & DeSales communities, & all of Kentucky High School Football. The Bluegrass has lost a true coaching legend. Rest in Peace, Coach. pic.twitter.com/zYG1l0pbMJ
— PHS Panther Football (@PikevilleHSFB) February 11, 2021
Mountain Top Sports
BREAKING NEWS….
Mountain Top Sports has learned current DeSales and former Louisville Central football coach Ty Scroggins has passed away at age 49 following a long battle of COVID-19 complications.
He won five state titles at Central. His Central teams reached seven Class 3A title games.
He tested positive in early January.
