Ty Stofflet Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ty Stofflet has Died.

Ty Stofflet has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

Jaime Wohlbach Catching 7h · We lost a legend and a softball great today. You will be missed Ty Stofflet by so many. Had many conversations with him about pitching. Way back in the day before I was a catcher, I pitched. I enjoyed listening to all of his stories at Patriots Park , and getting his book autographed. USA Softball Ron Radigonda

Tributes

Duane Damiani

We lost Ty Stofflet today. He was from my area growing up and was considered the greatest fast pitch softball pitcher in the world. He was clocked once at 104.7 mph and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. RIP

Blake Tobias

Damn it. My dad used to take me and my brother up to Leesport to watch the Sunners. Loved when they battled The King and His Court.

True event, they were playing them for a playoff game at Reading Municipal Stadium, and Ty had an umpire who kept calling balls. Ty started jawing at the umpire after the second straight batter was walked.

Then Ty really got into it with the umpire, chest bouncing with him, words flying. Ump gives the you are out of here to him. With that, Ty took the softball, and launched it under hand right up and out of the park. My brother took off like a jack rabbit 🐇 high on speed. About 10 minutes later my brother came back up the steps and sat down. My dads like what the hell were you doing? Well, the policy was all foul balls had to be returned, or you couldn’t come back in the stadium. So, it’s summer, hot, and no coat, so I looked down and my brother stuffed the softball into his pants. Looking like he had a huge package. It worked.

We waited until the game ended, and when Ty came out of the clubhouse we stopped him, and my brother got his autograph on that ball! He still has it in a case, along with an autographed picture.

Memories that will last forever. God Speed Ty!

Scott Hagenman

Went to Leesport to watch Ty and the Sunners all the time.

Mike Chelsey Chelstowski

Ty was truly one of a kind and he had a tremendous team around him. Rocky took them to the world championships in Australia and Ty was superb. RIP and thanks.

David Otis

I remember watching him pitch at Reading Municipal Stadium. My Dad was quite a softball fast pitch pitcher himself. Something he really enjoyed. This brings back memories. God bless his family.