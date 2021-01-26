Ty Wright Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ty Wright has Died.

Grande Prairie Lacrosse Association 15h · So sad to hear we lost one of our lacrosse family today ! Ty played minor Junior and Senior lacrosse in Grande Praire and often showed up to help coach and pass on his knowledge and passion for the game to our younger players . He was a fierce competitor always giving 110% when he was on the floor and we know he will be missed by all that knew him ! RIP Ty Wright

Tributes

Alex Hayton

I became best friends with a charismatic hilarious guy nearly six years ago. We had the same quirky personality and love for sports. I became his “Rookie” my first season of lacrosse and from there we were inseparable. Six years, three seasons of lacrosse and countless memories that will last forever. You were a true beauty rest easy Ty.

Rennee Bastien-Allan

Ty was amazing with the kids and also fun to watch play as well. His fun goofy demeanour was what made him stand out. Thank you for being an inspiration to the youngsters. RIP Ty.