Tyler Avery Henderson Death – Obituary – Dead : Tyler Avery Henderson has Died .
Tyler Avery Henderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Sheriff Kevin Tolson & the entire #YCSOFamily sends our most heartfelt condolences to the Mt. Holly Police Dept., family, friends & colleagues for the loss of Officer Tyler Avery Henderson who was killed in the line of duty earlier this morning @MtHollyNCPD #YCSONews #LESM #EOW
— YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) December 11, 2020
Tributes
