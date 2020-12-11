Tyler Avery Henderson Death – Obituary – Dead : Tyler Avery Henderson has Died .

Tyler Avery Henderson Death – Obituary – Dead : Tyler Avery Henderson has Died .

Tyler Avery Henderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

YCSO_SC @YCSO_SC Sheriff Kevin Tolson & the entire #YCSOFamily sends our most heartfelt condolences to the Mt. Holly Police Dept., family, friends & colleagues for the loss of Officer Tyler Avery Henderson who was killed in the line of duty earlier this morning

