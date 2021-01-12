Tyler Ballance Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tyler Ballance has Died.

Tyler Ballance has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Sarah Chesterton 12h · T-shirts for Tyler please read the whole post, orders are to be submitted through floor reps. Please do not send individual order to email. Like many, I am saddened by the passing of Tyler Ballance. I have been asked if I could create something in memory of Tyler by his work family, with his family and friends support behind me, I believe I've captured his passion for fishing, and his love for his job being a PSW as part of the QHC team.. I have a strong passion for this as I'm part of the QHC family and know the bond you grow with your co workers. T-shirt's will be $10/each and navy in colour, custom with your designation. Order must be submitted as follows. Size L Designation:Nurse Unit/depart: Quinte6 I ask 1 representative from each unit to collect the orders and payment. And contact me via email to submit their order and payment. Orders will start immediately and extend to January 18th. At this time these T-shirt's are for QHC employees ONLY due to covid restrictions I am taking this on solely by myself, there is a Go fund me started as well for the Ballance family if you wish to donate but are not part of the QHC team. Estimated production time 3 weeks depending on quantity. Note: If your willing to help me out and willing to volunteer as your floor rep comment below. Proceeds will be donated to Ballance family.