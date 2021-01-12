Tyler Britt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ofc Tyler Britt has Died.
Ofc Tyler Britt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
With tremendous sadness & deep sorrow, @Chief_Duggan and members of the @ChandlerPolice Department inform you of the passing of Ofc Tyler Britt yesterday after a protracted battle with Covid-19. He was a 19-year veteran and survived by his wife & son. pic.twitter.com/HfOkz2pPqS
— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) January 12, 2021
Tributes
