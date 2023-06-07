Tyler Gaffney released by Patriots, Malik Gant passes away – Obituary

Malik Gant Passes Away: Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Malik Gant. The former Marshall safety died on June 8, 2021, at the age of 24. Gant played for the Thundering Herd from 2016 to 2018 and was a key member of the team’s defense during his time there.

Gant was known for his hard-hitting style of play and his leadership on and off the field. He was a team captain during his senior season and earned All-Conference USA honors in both 2017 and 2018.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Gant signed with the New York Giants as a free agent. He was waived by the team in August of that year and did not play in the league again.

Gant’s sudden passing has left his family, friends, and former teammates in mourning. He will be remembered for his passion for the game of football and his dedication to his teammates.

The Patriots Cut RB Tyler Gaffney

The New England Patriots have cut running back Tyler Gaffney from their roster. Gaffney was signed by the team in January of 2021 but did not appear in any games during his brief stint with the Patriots.

Gaffney was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of his career with the Panthers, but also had brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

During his time in the NFL, Gaffney played in a total of 11 games, rushing for 68 yards on 20 carries. He also caught one pass for four yards.

The Patriots’ decision to cut Gaffney comes as no surprise, as the team has a crowded backfield with players like Sony Michel, James White, and Damien Harris. Gaffney’s release will give him the opportunity to seek out other opportunities in the league.

