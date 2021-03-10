Tyler Gooding, Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : A man reported missing in Cass County on March 5th, has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Lafayette County.
Cass County Sheriffs Office 7h · A man reported missing in Cass County on March 5th, has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Lafayette County. Detectives with the Cass, Lafayette, and Ray County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the death of Tyler M. Gooding, 25, Pleasant Hill, as a homicide. On Monday, investigators following leads in the case identified a person of interest in Lafayette County. That person was taken into custody after a lengthy pursuit in Ray County on Monday afternoon involving numerous law enforcement agencies. At this time the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the investigation. The person arrested on Monday is currently in custody at the Lafayette County Jail. “While not the outcome we had hoped for when searching for a missing person, the collective efforts of multiple sheriff offices lead to the identification and arrest of a suspect,” said Sheriff Jeff Weber.
