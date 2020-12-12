Tyler Herndon Death -Dead – Obituary : Officer Tyler Avery Herndon, Mount Holly Police Department (North Carolina), EOW December 11, 2020 has Died .
We send our condolences to the family and friends of Officer Tyler Avery Herndon, Mount Holly Police Department (North Carolina), EOW December 11, 2020 💙https://t.co/aP630GZKNK #odmp #officerdown #rememberthefallen
— PORAC (@PORACalifornia) December 11, 2020
