Tyler Herndon Death – Obituary – Dead : Officer Tyler Herndon passed away as a result of injuries sustained from this morning’s shooting.

It is with heavy hearts that we share that our brother Officer Tyler Herndon passed away as a result of injuries sustained from this morning's shooting. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/AAQTWQOvnS — James Hughes (@JamesHu94283365) December 11, 2020

Tributes

Looks like people have started to place flowers at the Mounty Holly Police Dept. following the death of Officer Tyler Herndon. Herndon was shot and killed in the line of duty today while responding to a break in. He would’ve turned 26 on Sunday. More details tonight on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/PvADfMsfLc — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) December 11, 2020

#MountHolly Officer Tyler Herndon was 25 years old and had been on the department for less than two years. He would have been 26 on Sunday. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/QebmVqV3b3 — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) December 11, 2020

Pineville Fire Dept wrote

Thoughts and prayers go out to the Mount Holly Police Department and the family of Officer Tyler Herndon who was killed in the Line of Duty this am.

FBI Charlotte wrote

SAC Robert R. Wells and the entire @FBICharlotte family are sending prayers and support to our law enforcement partner, the @MtHollyNCPD after Officer Tyler Herndon was killed in the line of duty.