Tyler Herndon Death – Obituary – Dead : Officer Tyler Herndon passed away as a result of injuries sustained from this morning’s shooting.

Tyler Herndon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

James Hughes @JamesHu94283365 It is with heavy hearts that we share that our brother Officer Tyler Herndon passed away as a result of injuries sustained from this morning’s shooting. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Pineville Fire Dept wrote
Thoughts and prayers go out to the Mount Holly Police Department and the family of Officer Tyler Herndon who was killed in the Line of Duty this am.

FBI Charlotte wrote
SAC Robert R. Wells and the entire @FBICharlotte family are sending prayers and support to our law enforcement partner, the @MtHollyNCPD after Officer Tyler Herndon was killed in the line of duty.

