“Tyler homicide investigation” today : Shooting Leads to Homicide Investigation by Tyler Police

Shooting Leads to Homicide Investigation by Tyler Police today 2023.

Tyler police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead and another injured from a reported shooting. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of W. Oakwood around 12:34 a.m. The injured man told police that he did not know who shot them, but that they shot at them from another car and left. The deceased was identified as Kenneth Ray Dorsey, 34 of Tyler.

News Source : Darby Good

