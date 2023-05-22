“Tyler shooting arrest” today : Tyler Apartment Complex Shooting Results in Police Detaining Suspect | Crime

Police detain individual following reported shooting at Tyler apartment complex | Criminal incident today 2023.
Police responded to a reported shooting at Liberty Arms apartment complex in Tyler, Texas. One person has been detained and multiple shell cases were found at the scene. The investigation remains active. A shelter-in-place order at Griffin Elementary School has been lifted.

News Source : TylerPaper.com

