“Tyler shooting arrest” today : Tyler Apartment Complex Shooting Results in Police Detaining Suspect | Crime

Police detain individual following reported shooting at Tyler apartment complex | Criminal incident today 2023.

Police responded to a reported shooting at Liberty Arms apartment complex in Tyler, Texas. One person has been detained and multiple shell cases were found at the scene. The investigation remains active. A shelter-in-place order at Griffin Elementary School has been lifted.

Read Full story : 1 detained by police after reported shooting at Tyler apartment complex | Crime /

News Source : TylerPaper.com

Tyler shooting incident Police arrest in Tyler shooting Apartment complex violence in Tyler Crime investigation in Tyler shooting Suspicious activity at Tyler apartment complex