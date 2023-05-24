Type 1 diabetes and COVID-19.: Important Information for Parents: COVID-19 Infection Linked to Increased Type 1 Diabetes Risk in Children

Link Found Between COVID and Higher Risk of Type 1 Diabetes in Children

A recent study published in JAMA has found a link between children who had COVID-19 and a higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes. The study analyzed data from nearly 1.2 million children in Bavaria, of which 1,242 children received a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes through December 2019. Among children who did not have a type 1 diabetes diagnosis at the start of 2020, 195,795 were diagnosed with COVID between January 2020 and December 2021. The study found that children diagnosed with COVID had a significantly higher rate of type 1 diabetes diagnoses, with nearly 29 cases per 100,000 person-years in children who did not have a COVID-19 diagnosis, compared to over 55 cases per 100,000 person-years during the same quarter as a child who was diagnosed with COVID. The researchers concluded that COVID contributed to the “increase in type 1 diabetes incidence during the pandemic.”

The study builds on previous research that has linked COVID-19 with an increased risk of a type 1 diabetes diagnosis in children and adults. A study published in JAMA last year found that children who had COVID carried a 72% higher risk of being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes than those with no history of the virus. Another JAMA study published in February found that adults who had a known COVID infection were at a 58% higher risk of being diagnosed with any type of diabetes than those who had not had the virus.

While researchers are hesitant to say that COVID causes diabetes, there is growing evidence to suggest that it might. Doctors are also seeing an uptick in diabetes cases in practice. “Usually you see maybe one new type 1 diabetes case every 10 years — I’ve seen four cases in the last year,” says Daniel Ganjian, a pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “There is definitely an increase in the amount of diabetes cases we are seeing.”

The exact reason why there is a link between COVID-19 and type 1 diabetes is still being investigated, but there are some theories about what could be behind this. The leading theory is that the virus causes some people to develop autoantibodies, which are antibodies directed at their own bodies. “Autoantibodies can develop and be directed toward pancreatic cells that produce insulin, leading to diabetes,” says Thomas Russo, a specialist in infectious disease at the University of Buffalo. It is also possible that COVID-19 directly damages cells in the pancreas, causing issues with insulin production.

Diabetes is a serious disease that requires careful management, and a diagnosis like this can be life-altering for a child. The link between COVID-19 and diabetes raises questions about other viruses and the disease. “It’s important for us to research to see if other viruses are associated with diabetes and, if so, what we can do to mitigate the effects of them,” says Ganjian.

Given how common COVID-19 is, parents should be on the lookout for diabetes symptoms in their children, such as drinking more, peeing more, and feeling tired. Russo stresses the importance of vaccinating kids against COVID-19, as it may help protect against severe disease and potential consequences.

In conclusion, the link between COVID-19 and type 1 diabetes in children is a cause for concern, and more research is needed to better understand the relationship between the two. The findings highlight the importance of taking measures to prevent COVID-19, such as vaccination, and being vigilant for diabetes symptoms in children.

News Source : Korin Miller

Source Link :COVID infection may raise the risk of type 1 diabetes in children. Here’s what parents need to know./