“Type 1 Diabetes cure 5k”: Type 1 Diabetes Cure 5k by the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation

The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation Raises Over $16,000 at 5k Fundraiser

The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation held a successful 5k fundraiser at the Malosky stadium at UMD, raising over $16,000 that will go towards the efforts of researching a cure for Type 1 Diabetes. Jamie Baye, a parent volunteer with the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation’s 5k fundraiser, spoke about the impact of Type 1 diabetes on those affected by it.

“Diabetes encompasses every single part of their life. It’s loss of sleep, it’s pain, it’s fevers, it’s high blood sugar. It’s a lot and overtakes every single aspect of their lives,” Baye said. “So we are here to celebrate Type 1 diabetes warriors, as well as their family, their caregivers. Their victories, give some hope for the future.”

The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation is the leading global organization funding Type 1 Diabetes research, with the mission to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications.

Baye also compared this year’s 5k to last year’s event, which was held on the lakefront in cold and snowy conditions. “We had a huge turnout last year. We were very, very, very grateful. This year, obviously, the weather is helping and it’s been so delightful. So really we had a lot of the same activities. But it’s fun to be able to see the people walk around and talk with each other and communicate with what they’re doing.”

The success of the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation’s 5k fundraiser is a testament to the dedication and commitment of those working towards finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes. The funds raised will help support ongoing research and bring us closer to a cure.

About Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. This results in the body’s inability to regulate blood sugar levels, leading to high blood sugar and a range of complications over time.

Type 1 Diabetes affects approximately 1.25 million Americans, including both children and adults. It is a lifelong condition that requires constant management and monitoring to prevent complications.

About the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation

The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation is the leading global organization funding Type 1 Diabetes research, with the mission to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. Since its founding in 1970, the organization has raised over $2.2 billion in support of research.

The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation is committed to advancing the understanding of Type 1 Diabetes and developing new treatments and technologies to improve the lives of those affected by the disease. With continued support and fundraising efforts, we can work towards a cure for Type 1 Diabetes and improve the lives of millions of people around the world.

Conclusion

The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation’s 5k fundraiser is just one example of the ongoing efforts to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes. With the commitment of organizations like JDRF and the dedication of individuals working towards this goal, we can bring hope to those affected by this chronic disease and work towards a future free from Type 1 Diabetes.

News Source : WDIO.com – With you for life

Source Link :Junior Diabetes Research Foundation’s 5k for Type 1 Diabetes cure/