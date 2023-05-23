“Type 1 diabetes diagnosis after SARS-CoV-2 infection”: New research provides further understanding of type 1 diabetes diagnosis following SARS-CoV-2 infection.

COVID-19 and Type 1 Diabetes: New Study Finds Direct Link in Children

Several studies have found a rise in type 1 diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, none of the research distinguishes between children infected with SARS-CoV-2 and those who are not. A new study, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, has found a direct link between COVID-19 and type 1 diabetes in children.

New Insights from the KVB Data Set

The study was conducted by researchers from the Helmholtz Zentrum München, the Technical University of Munich, and the University Children’s Hospital Augsburg. They analyzed data from the KVB data set, which contains information on whether children with type 1 diabetes previously had COVID-19. This enabled them to examine the temporal link between a COVID-19 diagnostic and a type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

Higher Incidence of Type 1 Diabetes in Children with COVID-19

Among the analyzed children who had not been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before the start of the pandemic, 16.6 percent were diagnosed with COVID-19 between January 2020 and December 2021. The researchers’ initial findings were consistent with data from Germany and other countries: the incidence rate of type 1 diabetes in children between the ages of 2 and 12 years was around 50 percent higher in the years 2020 to 2021 as compared to the incidence rate in 2018 to 2019.

Importantly, the researchers found that the likelihood to develop type 1 diabetes was increased by 57 percent in children who had a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to non-infected children. The increase in type 1 diabetes incidence occurred in the same quarter as the COVID-19 diagnosis and also in later quarters. The new data point to a direct effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the development of type 1 diabetes in children.

Possible Mechanisms Driving the Increased Incidence

“We are cautious in our interpretation, but the findings suggest that the virus could either promote initiation of the underlying autoimmunity in type 1 diabetes or accelerate the progression of the disease in children with existing autoimmunity,” says Ezio Bonifacio, last author of the study. Further studies will be needed to elucidate the exact mechanism driving the increased incidence of type 1 diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic in young children.

Implications for Vaccination

The team of researchers also has access to cohorts of prospectively followed children from the Global Platform for the Prevention of Autoimmune Diabetes (GPPAD) and the Fr1da Study. “We want to look into these cohorts to see whether the development of islet autoantibodies and/or type 1 diabetes was increased in the children after SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said Anette-Gabriele Ziegler, Director of the Helmholtz Munich Institute of Diabetes Research and GPPAD researcher. The findings of these studies will help to determine whether vaccination against COVID-19 should be considered in children at risk for type 1 diabetes.

Conclusion

The new study provides important insights into the link between COVID-19 and type 1 diabetes in children. The findings suggest a direct effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the development of type 1 diabetes, and further research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms. The implications for vaccination against COVID-19 in children at risk for type 1 diabetes will also need to be carefully considered.

