“Type 1 diabetes risk in children with SARS-CoV-2 infection”: Children with SARS-CoV-2 infection at higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes, study finds.

New Study Finds Increased Incidence of Type 1 Diabetes in Children with COVID-19

Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people worldwide, and its impact on health and well-being has been significant. Recently, researchers have documented an increased incidence of type 1 diabetes during the pandemic. However, none of these studies have distinguished between children with and without SARS-CoV-2 infection. In a new study, researchers have gained new insights into the temporal relationship between a COVID-19 diagnosis and the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes in children. The findings of the study suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with an increased risk of type 1 diabetes in children.

Study Findings

The study analyzed the KVB dataset, which provided information on whether children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes had COVID-19 previously. Amongst the analyzed children without a type 1 diabetes diagnosis before the pandemic, 16.6 percent had a diagnosis of COVID-19 between January 2020 and December 2021. The researchers found that the development of type 1 diabetes in 2020 to 2021 was higher in children with COVID-19. The likelihood of developing type 1 diabetes was increased by 57 percent in children who had a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to non-infected children. The increase in type 1 diabetes incidence occurred in the same quarter as the COVID-19 diagnosis and also in later quarters.

The researchers cautioned in their interpretation, but the findings suggest that the virus could either promote the initiation of the underlying autoimmunity in type 1 diabetes or accelerate the progression of the disease in children with existing autoimmunity.

Further Studies Planned

The team of researchers plans to look into cohorts of prospectively followed children from the Global Platform for the Prevention of Autoimmune Diabetes (GPPAD) and the Fr1da Study. The aim is to see whether the development of islet autoantibodies and/or type 1 diabetes was increased in the children after SARS-CoV-2 infection. The findings of these studies will help to determine whether vaccination against COVID-19 should be considered in children at risk for type 1 diabetes.

Conclusion

The new findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with an increased risk of type 1 diabetes in children. Further studies will be needed to elucidate the exact mechanism driving the increased incidence of type 1 diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic in young children. The findings of these studies will help to determine whether vaccination against COVID-19 should be considered in children at risk for type 1 diabetes.

News Source : News-Medical.net

Source Link :SARS-CoV-2 infection linked to increased risk of type 1 diabetes in children/