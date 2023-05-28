Typical NFL season games.: What is the average number of games played in an NFL season?

The Evolution of the NFL Regular-Season Games: From 10 to 17

For many sports fans, the National Football League (NFL) is the pinnacle of American sports. With its glitz and glamour, its high-octane action and drama, and its massive fanbase, the NFL has become a cultural phenomenon that transcends sports. However, even the most die-hard fans may not know the history and evolution of the NFL’s regular-season games. From its humble beginnings to its current state, the NFL’s schedule has undergone several changes that have shaped the league and its legacy.

In the early days of professional football, there was no set number of regular-season games. Teams would play as many games as they could, often against local or regional opponents. The first official NFL season was in 1920, and it featured just ten games, spread out over four months. The league was still in its infancy, and there was no playoff system or championship game. Instead, the team with the best record at the end of the season was crowned the champion.

Over the next few decades, the NFL expanded and grew in popularity. By the 1950s, the league had settled into a 12-game schedule, with six home games and six away games. This remained the norm for several years until the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, which created the modern NFL. The newly merged league featured 26 teams and a 14-game regular-season schedule. This number remained constant for eight years until the 1978 season, when the league added two more games, bringing the total to 16.

For the next four decades, the 16-game schedule became the standard for the NFL. However, in 2021, the league added another game, bringing the total to 17. This decision was not made lightly and came after years of discussion and negotiation between the league and the players’ union. The extra game is expected to generate more revenue for the league, but it also means more wear and tear on the players’ bodies. To offset this, the league reduced the number of preseason games from four to three.

The addition of the 17th game has also created some scheduling challenges for the league. With an odd number of games, each team will have to alternate between having eight home games and nine home games each season. This means that some teams will have an advantage one year, while others will have an advantage the next. It also means that some teams may have to travel more than others, depending on where their extra game is played.

Despite these challenges, the NFL remains one of the most popular and successful sports leagues in the world. Its regular-season schedule may have evolved over the years, but its core values and traditions remain the same. The league is still a showcase for the best athletes in the world, a platform for fierce competition and thrilling moments, and a source of pride and passion for millions of fans.

In conclusion, the NFL’s regular-season schedule has come a long way since its early days. From a haphazard collection of games to a highly structured and competitive system, the NFL has evolved into a behemoth of American sports. With the addition of the 17th game, the league has once again adapted to the changing times and demands of its fans and players. As we look ahead to the future of the NFL, we can only imagine what other changes and innovations lie ahead. But one thing is certain: the NFL will continue to captivate and inspire us, game after game, season after season.

NFL season games Number of games in NFL season Regular season NFL games NFL game schedule NFL game count

News Source : Peter Panacy

Source Link :How many games are in a typical NFL season?/