Tyra Chapman Death -Dead – Obituaries: Tyra Ameir Chapman has Died from car accident.
Tyra Ameir Chapmanhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.
“Destinee ☺️💘 on Twitter: “My Big Sister, Tyra Ameir Chapman was 22 years old. she died from a car accident on thanksgiving night and it was so unexpected.😞 Tyra was beautiful, a social butterfly, the life of the party, and well respected. Any donations or even a retweet can help for her funeral. ”
My Big Sister, Tyra Ameir Chapman was 22 years old. she died from a car accident on thanksgiving night and it was so unexpected.😞 Tyra was beautiful, a social butterfly, the life of the party, and well respected. Any donations or even a retweet can help for her funeral. pic.twitter.com/09o3EiIoyw
— Destinee ☺️💘 (@destineekyla02) December 1, 2020
Tributes
