“Tyre Nichols brain injuries” Today : KIRO 7 News Seattle: Autopsy of Tyre Nichols shows brain injuries caused by blunt force trauma were the cause of his death.

Tyre Nichols’ Death Ruled Homicide: Autopsy Report Confirms Police Brutality

The recent autopsy report of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Memphis resident, has confirmed that he died due to blunt force trauma caused by a violent attack by Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop. The report was shown to Nichols’ family on Wednesday, and it revealed that he died from “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

“We know now what we knew then. Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was homicide,” said attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci in a statement. “The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.”

According to the police report, Nichols was stopped for reckless driving on January 7, 2023. Officers claimed that he fled the scene but was eventually taken into custody after two confrontations with the police. However, videos from the two incidents showed police officers continually beating and kicking Nichols.

Nichols died on January 10, three days after the incident. Initially, his mother, RowVaughn Wells, was told that her son was drunk and high on drugs. But the autopsy results showed that Nichols had a blood alcohol level of .049, “well less than the legal limit to drive,” according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Seven Memphis Police Department officers have been fired for their roles in Nichols’ arrest, and one has retired. Five of the seven have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols’ death.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy informed reporters on Tuesday that Nichols’ autopsy is almost complete and that his office expects it to confirm that Nichols “died as a result of the injuries sustained in the beating.” The autopsy will be released to the public, according to the district attorney’s office.

Nichols’ case is just one of the many examples of police brutality that have led to the deaths of innocent civilians, especially people of color, in the United States. The Black Lives Matter movement has been highlighting such incidents and demanding justice for the victims and their families.

The autopsy report confirms what Nichols’ family and their attorneys have been saying all along. The police officers who were involved in the incident should be held accountable for their actions, and justice should be served. It is high time that police departments across the country take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and restore the trust of the public in law enforcement.

News Source : Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Tyre Nichols’ autopsy reveals he died of brain injuries from blunt force trauma – KIRO 7 News Seattle/