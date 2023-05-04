“Tyre Nichols death” Today : Lawyers claim Tyre Nichols’ death caused by blunt force trauma, according to autopsy report

The Autopsy of Tyre Nichols Reveals He Died of Blunt Force Trauma

The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after being brutally assaulted by Memphis police officers, received the autopsy report on Wednesday. According to the report, Nichols, 29, died of blunt force trauma. His manner of death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy report further confirms the preliminary findings from an autopsy conducted by a forensic pathologist hired by the Nichols’ family in January.

Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on January 7, and he was repeatedly punched and kicked in the face, hit with pepper spray and a stun gun by Memphis police officers. He died on January 10, three days after the incident.

The city’s top police official, Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, described the officers’ conduct as “heinous, reckless and inhumane.” Seven Memphis police officers were fired in the wake of Nichols’ death, which sparked national uproar and harshened the spotlight on police brutality. Five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – were charged with second-degree murder, among other counts, in his death. They pleaded not guilty in February.

However, on Tuesday, the district attorney’s office said no charges will be brought against former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill. He was relieved of duty following the traffic stop. Mulroy said that Hemphill was at the traffic stop but not at the second scene where Nichols was seen on video being punched and struck with a baton.

The Nichols’ family attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, said in a statement that “The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.” They added that the report was “highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year.”

Ravaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother, said that her son was just trying to get home when police stopped him. “He was two minutes from the house when they stopped him,” she said at a news conference in January. “He was less than 80 yards away when they murdered him. Yes, I said murder … because when I walked into that hospital room, my son was already dead.”

The case of Tyre Nichols is just one of many cases of police brutality that have sparked public outrage. It highlights the need for police reform and accountability. The autopsy report serves as evidence of the excessive force used by police officers, and it strengthens the family’s case for justice. The Nichols’ family attorneys have vowed to continue fighting for justice for Tyre Nichols.

