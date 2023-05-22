Tyron Davis : Man Dead in Baton Rouge Shooting: Tyron Davis Identified as Victim

“Man identified as Tyron Davis found dead in Baton Rouge shooting, suspect still at large”

The Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man named Tyron Davis, aged 52, on Sunday, May 21. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Tuscarora Street and Davis was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds at around 8 a.m. The motive and perpetrator of the crime remain unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. This is a developing story and updates will be provided.

News Source : https://www.wafb.com

