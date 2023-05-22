Tyron Davis : Man Dead in Baton Rouge Shooting: Tyron Davis Identified as Victim

Tyron Davis : Man Dead in Baton Rouge Shooting: Tyron Davis Identified as Victim

Posted on May 22, 2023

“Man identified as Tyron Davis found dead in Baton Rouge shooting, suspect still at large”

The Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man named Tyron Davis, aged 52, on Sunday, May 21. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Tuscarora Street and Davis was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds at around 8 a.m. The motive and perpetrator of the crime remain unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. This is a developing story and updates will be provided.

News Source : https://www.wafb.com

  1. Tuscarora Street shooting victim
  2. Deadly shooting victim in Tuscarora
  3. Homicide victim on Tuscarora Street
  4. Victim identified in Tuscarora shooting
  5. Tuscarora Street homicide victim named
Post Views: 23

Leave a Reply