Tyron Davis : Man Dead in Baton Rouge Shooting: Tyron Davis Identified as Victim

“Man identified as Tyron Davis found dead in Baton Rouge shooting, suspect still at large”
The Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man named Tyron Davis, aged 52, on Sunday, May 21. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Tuscarora Street and Davis was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds at around 8 a.m. The motive and perpetrator of the crime remain unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. This is a developing story and updates will be provided.
Read Full story :Victim identified in deadly shooting on Tuscarora Street/
News Source : https://www.wafb.com
