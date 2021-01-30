Tyrone Carr son Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tyrone Carr’s son shot and killed in Chicago .
Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021
Tyrone Carr son has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.
Hearstine Ewing 18h · Sending up prayers and asking for prayers for my Chicago family. My nephew Tyrone Carr’s son n my grand nephew got killed tonight. Please pray for strength n comfort for Lil Tyrone parents, siblings,uncles,aunts, cousins and family members. This is a hard one.
