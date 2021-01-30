Tyrone Carr son Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tyrone Carr’s son shot and killed in Chicago .

By | January 30, 2021
0 Comment

Tyrone Carr son Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tyrone Carr’s son shot and killed in Chicago .

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Tyrone Carr son has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Hearstine Ewing 18h  · Sending up prayers and asking for prayers for my Chicago family. My nephew Tyrone Carr’s son n my grand nephew got killed tonight. Please pray for strength n comfort for Lil Tyrone parents, siblings,uncles,aunts, cousins and family members. This is a hard one.

Source: (20+) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...