Tyronn Anyanwu : Suspect Tyronn Anyanwu pulled from river after fleeing questioning

“Shelton Police Arrest Suspect Tyronn Anyanwu after He Attempts to Flee Questioning by Jumping into River”

A suspect in Shelton, Connecticut had to be rescued from a river after attempting to flee from police questioning on May 1st. The incident occurred after police received a call from a male victim who reported being threatened by someone he knew. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the suspect, 32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport, outside the victim’s home in a red car. Police instructed Anyanwu to exit the vehicle, but he fled and jumped into a nearby river. Officers were able to rescue him from the water. A stolen gun with a banned large-capacity magazine, 44 wax folds of heroin, around 11 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia were found in Anyanwu’s vehicle. He was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, sale of a narcotic substance, possession of a controlled substance, interfering, and breach of peace 2nd Degree. Anyanwu was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 23, 2023.

