U.A. Khader Death -Dead – Obituary : U.A. Khader has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
U.A. Khader has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Pinarayi Vijayan @vijayanpinarayi Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of noted writer U.A. Khader. As a writer, he went against the grain of the times. His works assimilated the diverse experiences of Malayali life. In his passing, Kerala has lost one of its literary masters.

