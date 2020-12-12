U.A. Khader Death -Dead – Obituary : U.A. Khader has Died .
U.A. Khader has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of noted writer U.A. Khader. As a writer, he went against the grain of the times. His works assimilated the diverse experiences of Malayali life. In his passing, Kerala has lost one of its literary masters. pic.twitter.com/pOaEVC7h4L
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) December 12, 2020
Pinarayi Vijayan @vijayanpinarayi Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of noted writer U.A. Khader. As a writer, he went against the grain of the times. His works assimilated the diverse experiences of Malayali life. In his passing, Kerala has lost one of its literary masters.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.