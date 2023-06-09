U.S. Health Officials Warn of Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Linked to Clinics in Matamoros, Mexico

Fungal meningitis outbreak involving Matamoros clinics and epidural anesthesia procedures with potential victims or suspects. : Outbreak of Fungal Meningitis in Matamoros Linked to Medical Procedures, CDC Urges Urgent Action for Suspected Victims

U.S. health officials are urgently trying to contact individuals who received medical procedures at clinics in Matamoros, Mexico between January 1 and May 13, 2023, as they may be at risk of developing potentially fatal fungal meningitis. The procedures were done under epidural anesthesia at River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of June 1, 2023, 14 people in the United States had suspected infections, 11 had probable infections, and two had confirmed infections, with three fatalities. Even individuals without symptoms or with mild symptoms may be in danger and should seek immediate medical attention. The CDC issued the warning after the fungus Fusarium solani species complex was detected in the spinal fluid of some patients who received follow-up care in Mexico or the United States after undergoing procedures at the clinic. Public health officials also advised healthcare providers to assess any patient who had procedures at these clinics, with or without symptoms, and to obtain cerebrospinal fluid for testing. Health departments and others were encouraged to spread awareness about the outbreak.

