Tori Bowie : “U.S. Olympic Sprinter Tori Bowie Dies from Childbirth Complications: Autopsy Report”

An autopsy report has revealed that Tori Bowie, the U.S. Olympic champion sprinter, passed away due to childbirth complications. She had won three medals at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 and was found dead last month at the age of 32. The report states that Bowie was eight months pregnant and displaying signs of labor when she was discovered in a “secured residence” with possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The manner of death was deemed natural, and toxicology reports were negative, listing bipolar disorder in her medical history. Bowie had a successful career in track and field, including winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the 4×100 relay team.

News Source : The Associated Press

