Tori Bowie : U.S. Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie dies from childbirth complications

The autopsy report has revealed that Tori Bowie, the U.S. Olympic champion sprinter, died due to complications arising from childbirth. The report stated that Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, was found dead in May. She was eight months pregnant and exhibiting signs of labor when she was discovered in bed at a secure residence in Orlando, Florida. The autopsy report cited respiratory distress and eclampsia as possible complications, but the manner of death was deemed natural. Bowie, who was 32 when she passed, had a history of bipolar disorder, according to the toxicology reports. She grew up in Mississippi and initially pursued basketball before excelling in track and field, winning multiple NCAA championships. Bowie won silver and bronze in the 100 and 200 meters at the Rio Olympics before anchoring the 4×100 team to gold. She later won the 100 meters and helped the 4×100 team to gold at the 2017 world championships in London.

News Source : TimesFreePress

