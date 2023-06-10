U.S. Pastor and TV Preacher Pat Robertson Passes Away: An Obituary

U.S. Pastor & TV Preacher Pat Robertson Passes Away

Beloved U.S. pastor and television preacher Pat Robertson has passed away at the age of 91. Robertson was known for his charismatic personality and his dedication to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Born in Virginia in 1930, Robertson went on to attend Yale Law School before feeling called to ministry. In 1960, he founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, which would become a major platform for his preaching. He also founded Regent University, a Christian university in Virginia.

Throughout his career, Robertson was known for his conservative views and his advocacy for Christian values in politics. He ran for president of the United States in 1988 as a Republican candidate, but ultimately lost the nomination to George H.W. Bush.

Despite some controversies throughout his career, Robertson remained a beloved figure to many in the Christian community. He will be remembered for his dedication to spreading the word of God and his commitment to serving others.

